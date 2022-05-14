Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 246,970 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 246,970 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $106,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $88.86 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $374.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.