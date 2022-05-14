Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $122,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in BlackRock by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 667,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,878,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $615.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $696.28 and its 200 day moving average is $807.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.05 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

