PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the April 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,474,000. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 341,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 77,823 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $940,000.

NYSE:PCN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. 113,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,265. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $19.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

