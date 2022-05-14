Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 1,807 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,946,000 after acquiring an additional 400,113 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $74,249,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,009,000 after purchasing an additional 340,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,455,000 after purchasing an additional 225,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.42. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

