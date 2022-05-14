Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 99,836 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 351.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,836 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 166.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,466,000 after acquiring an additional 113,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.15.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

