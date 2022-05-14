Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Paycom Software by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Paycom Software by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.29.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $288.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.95 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.63.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

