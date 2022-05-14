Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,246 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $86.36 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

