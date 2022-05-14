Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 19,459 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 275.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $236.18 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.21 and a 200-day moving average of $230.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

