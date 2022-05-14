Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 232.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pool by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Pool by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Pool by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Pool by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $411.16 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $377.52 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $430.04 and its 200 day moving average is $483.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

