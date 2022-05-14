Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after purchasing an additional 292,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

IPGP opened at $98.40 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $220.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.