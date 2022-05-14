Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.93. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.27.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

