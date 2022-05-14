Piper Sandler Trims Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Target Price to $17.00

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of ACHL opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.51 and a quick ratio of 14.90.

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 54,225 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

