Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Down 73.7% in April

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Piraeus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BPIRY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.33. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. Piraeus Financial has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.24.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, contract farming, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, photovoltaic park, trade credit, business premises, and corporate insurances.

