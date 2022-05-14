Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Down 47.3% in April

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the April 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 3.5% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 1,012.3% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PICC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,534. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

