Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,715,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 307,661 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.91% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $193,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 62.8% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 120,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 28.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAA. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.54.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,881,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.26%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

