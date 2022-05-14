Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAGP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 153.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. Plains GP has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Plains GP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after acquiring an additional 348,203 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Plains GP by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,065,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,900 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 506,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

