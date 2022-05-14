Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.60. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,825,000 after acquiring an additional 846,128 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $73,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

