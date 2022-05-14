Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.50.
Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.60. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $99.60.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,825,000 after acquiring an additional 846,128 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $73,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
