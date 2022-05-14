Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $92.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.50.

PLNT opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.60. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

