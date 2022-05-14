Playcent Price Down 41.2% Over Last Week (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Playcent has a market cap of $381,922.74 and approximately $19,402.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Playcent has traded down 41.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Playcent Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

