PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

NYSE PLM opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.73. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.