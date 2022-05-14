Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Announces $0.18 Dividend

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Shares of POAHY stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

About Porsche Automobil (Get Rating)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.