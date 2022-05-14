Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Announces $0.18 Dividend

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.
Shares of POAHY stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.
About Porsche Automobil (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Porsche Automobil (POAHY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.