Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ POSH traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,157,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.39 million, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,366.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,200 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after acquiring an additional 617,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,832 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Latash Investments LLC now owns 187,042 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after acquiring an additional 886,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,887 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $39,549,000 after acquiring an additional 58,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

