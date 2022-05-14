Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.65 million, a PE ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 700.05%.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Aegis started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 190,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 147,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 40,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 37,526 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.