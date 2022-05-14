Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 773,700 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the April 15th total of 479,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,737.0 days.

Poste Italiane stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. Poste Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Several brokerages have commented on PITAF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Poste Italiane to €16.40 ($17.26) in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Poste Italiane from €15.50 ($16.32) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

