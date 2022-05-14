Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Short Interest Update

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the April 15th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 327.0 days.

PWZYF remained flat at $8.00 during trading hours on Friday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 52-week low of 8.00 and a 52-week high of 10.36.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen from 52.75 to 49.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

