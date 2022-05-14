PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.60. PRA Group posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRAA. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of PRAA stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 505,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,722. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.28. PRA Group has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,900.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,722,938.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,329,950 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.