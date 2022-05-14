Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTS opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 1.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

