Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) PT Lowered to $16.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 246.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

PRLD stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,483,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 195,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 155,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,650,000 after buying an additional 624,622 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

