Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stake Lessened by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,579 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 238,508 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,920,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,503,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after buying an additional 375,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -706.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

