Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Down 74.6% in April

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the April 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSWW stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Principal Solar has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Principal Solar, Inc focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquatered in Dallas Texas.

