Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) Given a C$3.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 price objective on Probe Metals (CVE:PRB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

PRB stock opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$263.00 million and a PE ratio of -18.56. Probe Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.52 and a 1-year high of C$2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.98.

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Probe Metals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

