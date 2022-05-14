Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,381,000 after buying an additional 1,152,241 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after purchasing an additional 457,650 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,308,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,242,952. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

