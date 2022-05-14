Probity Advisors Inc. Has $25.24 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 338,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.0% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,193,199 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.26. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

