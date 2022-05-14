Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases 26,728 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up about 0.9% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,673,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,765. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

