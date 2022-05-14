Probity Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.23. 4,538,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,490. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.