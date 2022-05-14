Probity Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in BlackRock by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,221,000 after purchasing an additional 150,647 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $93,657,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,583,000 after purchasing an additional 81,715 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK traded up $14.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $615.33. 1,684,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $696.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $807.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.05 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

