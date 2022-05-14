Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,042.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 49,186 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $9.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.55. The stock had a trading volume of 580,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,831. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $193.17 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

