Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,042,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,259 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,017. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

