Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 302 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 318,984 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,083,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,643,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 211,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.26. 226,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,583. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.49 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.69.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

