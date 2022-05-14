Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $64.13 on Friday, reaching $2,321.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,722. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,196.49 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,570.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,733.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

