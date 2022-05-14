Probity Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,022. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

