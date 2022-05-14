PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 19.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

