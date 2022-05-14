Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

PCOR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.15.

NASDAQ PCOR traded up $4.09 on Friday, hitting $47.19. 1,427,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $68.34. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.13 and a 52 week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procore Technologies (PCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.