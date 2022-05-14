Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Dawson James upped their target price on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Profire Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 75,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,377. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

