ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Financial Partners Group Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 3.6% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after buying an additional 730,744 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,928,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15,166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 438,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after buying an additional 436,035 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after buying an additional 276,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,591 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.48. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

