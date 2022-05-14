Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luke M. Beshar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 22,345 shares of company stock worth $98,215 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

