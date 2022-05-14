Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.25.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTRA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proterra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of PTRA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. 2,845,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Proterra has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proterra will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Proterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Proterra during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

