Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.53. 783,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,242. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.43 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.15.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

