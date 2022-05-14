Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.15.

NYSE PSA traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.53. The company had a trading volume of 783,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.43 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $377.02 and a 200-day moving average of $359.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

