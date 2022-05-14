Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PUBGY. AlphaValue raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($73.68) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €58.00 ($61.05) to €70.50 ($74.21) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.33. 65,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

